Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

8/4/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/30/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/28/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/23/2021 – Plus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Plus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

