POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $9.31

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.00. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

