PolkaCover (CVR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $216,094.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars.

