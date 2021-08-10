PolkaDomain (NAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $540,772.78

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $540,772.78 and $1.14 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00148513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,556.25 or 1.00030485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00836039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

