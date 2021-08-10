Polkadot Price Tops $20.50 (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.50 or 0.00045481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $20.20 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00162425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00146622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,023.13 or 0.99868298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00819173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.94 or 0.06893883 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,100,865,195 coins and its circulating supply is 985,141,038 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

