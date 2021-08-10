PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $1.68 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00155328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,501.19 or 1.00213958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00820833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.