PolypuX Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. PolypuX has a market cap of $60,584.43 and $224,485.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,648.36 or 1.00094301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00816699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

