Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.56 ($123.01).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €89.96 ($105.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €93.30. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

