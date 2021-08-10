POSCO (PKX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for POSCO (NYSE: PKX):
8/6/2021 – POSCO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. "
8/3/2021 – POSCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/23/2021 – POSCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/20/2021 – POSCO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
7/15/2021 – POSCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/14/2021 – POSCO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
7/9/2021 – POSCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
NYSE:PKX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 4,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. POSCO has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.
