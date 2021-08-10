POSCO (PKX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for POSCO (NYSE: PKX):

8/6/2021 – POSCO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – POSCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – POSCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – POSCO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – POSCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – POSCO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – POSCO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:PKX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 4,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. POSCO has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

