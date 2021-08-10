Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PWCDF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 16,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,087. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.