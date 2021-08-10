Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Achieves Market Cap of $761,073.45

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00008341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $761,073.45 and $30,939.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

