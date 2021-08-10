Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $99,840.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 152,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.88. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

