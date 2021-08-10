PowerPool Price Reaches $1.36 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002977 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $45.42 million and $3.94 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00872677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00109406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00154542 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,385,901 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.