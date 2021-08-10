PowerPool Price Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002799 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $42.78 million and $2.71 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,385,901 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

