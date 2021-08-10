PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Tops One Day Volume of $177,915.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $177,915.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00868474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00109100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00154650 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

