Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 1,876,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,416. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. Precigen has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Precigen alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,398,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,787,673. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,431,747 shares of company stock valued at $16,688,847. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precigen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.