Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

NYSE:APTS opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $577.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

