Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRBZF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

PRBZF opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.82. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

