Progenity (PROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.
Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. On average, analysts expect Progenity to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77.
Progenity Company Profile
Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.
