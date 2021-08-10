Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Progress Software worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Progress Software by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 8,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

