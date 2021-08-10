Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 7,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 21,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.22% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

