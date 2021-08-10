ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 7,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 55,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76.

