ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €15.59 ($18.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.99.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

