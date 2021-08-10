Prosper (PROS) Trading Up 42.2% Over Last 7 Days

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002795 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $1.09 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

