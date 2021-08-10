Proton Price Reaches $0.0038 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $20.19 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00849606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041300 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

