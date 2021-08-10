Prudential Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. 111,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,151. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

