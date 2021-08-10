Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000773 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

