Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,250. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $635.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

