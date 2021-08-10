Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.71 ($123.18).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PUM stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.66. Puma has a 12 month low of €64.66 ($76.07) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

