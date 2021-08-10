Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $6,079.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

