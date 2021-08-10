Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Cap of $414.83 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $414.83 million and approximately $43.64 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00159489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,702.71 or 0.99903079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00817141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

