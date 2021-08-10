Pylon Finance Price Hits $163.70 on Exchanges (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $552.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pylon Finance has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.70 or 0.00357833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00159489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,702.71 or 0.99903079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00817141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

