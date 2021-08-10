Pyrk Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,637.54 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $44,637.54 and approximately $2,549.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

