Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

HGV opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,480,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,491,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

