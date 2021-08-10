QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 3,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,337. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.