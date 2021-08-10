QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 6.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QCOM stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

