QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $196,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,836. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

