Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,809,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $4.96 on Tuesday, reaching $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

