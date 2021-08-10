Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

QLYS traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

