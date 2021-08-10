Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.
QLYS traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.32.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
