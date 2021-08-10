Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
