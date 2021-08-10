Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

