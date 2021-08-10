Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Qualys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.