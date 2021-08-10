Quant Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.19 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $42.19 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.47 or 0.00337421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001181 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.63 or 0.00936286 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.