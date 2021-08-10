Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. 10,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 42,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $809,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,491,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,721,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

