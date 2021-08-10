Quark Market Cap Tops $5.49 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $742.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,740,819 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.