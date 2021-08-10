QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

