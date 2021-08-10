QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuickLogic stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
