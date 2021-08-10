QuickSwap Price Up 103.9% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 103.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $661.44 or 0.01444360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $105.67 million and approximately $92.82 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00159954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.87 or 0.99943635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00831963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

