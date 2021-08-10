RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of RadNet worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in RadNet by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.