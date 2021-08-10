Rage Fan Price Down 20.3% This Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $855,103.35 and $228,561.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00164095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00148255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,796.80 or 1.00162910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00797407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,931,198 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

