Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.02 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $52.72 million and $5.17 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00157122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00149027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.66 or 0.99841651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00832249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,427,899 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

