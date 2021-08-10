Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $113,546.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00155387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,479.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00815801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

